Moments to cherish for life

Tanya Bhushan, who is also a fantastic dancer, shared her favourite scene from the Amazon miniTV teen drama Campus Beats recently. She said, “There is this particular scene between Netra and Ishaan, where she is teaching me how to eat gola. It is so cute and relatable. How we have shown the excitement of one member of the new gang enjoying it while another member from the rival gang doesn’t know how to have it.”

Rohan Pal also shared his favourite BTS moments from the show, “We never really played pranks on each other, but the makers of the show left no stone unturned, especially Palki ma’am. But, overall, it never felt like a strict working place; it felt like a picnic, to be honest. While rehearsing, a lot of us had injuries, but that never stopped us from shooting the scenes because we enjoyed it so much together. Everyone was tired after multiple rehearsals, but the moment the camera started rolling our spirits were lifted and all the characters came to life. I can proudly say that this experience has pushed me to be a better actor and dancer.”

