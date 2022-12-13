Mom's world

Sony Entertainment Television’s latest offering Kathaa Ankahee is the Hindi remake of super-hit Turkish series 1001 Nights (Binbir Gece). The story is based on a rift between Katha (Aditi Dev Sharma) and Viaan (Adnan Khan). In the on-going episodes, Katha, a businesswoman, is seen juggling multiple jobs for her son Aarav (Ajinkya Mishra), who is suffering from blood cancer.

Getting into the skin of the character, Aditi Dev Sharma, who is herself mother to a three-year-old son, shares, “When I was narrated the story, I felt Katha’s pain deep down in my heart. Being a mother, I could relate with Katha’s frantic need for money to save her child. For a mother, her child is the most precious.”