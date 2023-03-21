Money pangs for Kangana!

Kangana Ranaut started her career with acting and today has her own production company. But that’s not all, she also had plans to own a restaurant last year. But financial setbacks made her postpone the plans. In her recent Instagram stories, the actress revealed about her dream of owning a restaurant. She shared a clip of one of her old interviews with film trade analyst Komal Nahta.
With the clip, she wrote, “Another interview from more than a decade ago, yes cooking is very much on my agenda ... had some financial setbacks last year otherwise I was all set to launch my restaurant in the Valley...” The financial setbacks that she was talking about is result of her films not working well at the box-office, including Dhaakad. Kangana also confessed that to make her upcoming film Emergency, she had mortgaged her house. — TMS
