Monika Khanna takes to reading

Monika Khanna, who is part of Zee TV’s fiction show Ikk Kudi Punjab Di, isn’t an avid reader, but is now taking out time to read some books on the sets to develop it into a habit. In fact, along with English, she chooses Hindi language novels too as she believes it helps improve her dialogue delivery and she stays connected to her roots.

Monika said, “Since I am not an avid reader, I am getting into this habit of reading on a daily basis. I also have this mini-collection of books and I make sure that when I am travelling or when I am alone, or when I just want to be by myself and not do anything, I am reading my favourites. Right now I am reading a book titled ‘The Laws of Human Nature’ by Robert Greene, which is a very precious gift that my co-star, a total bookworm, Manoj Chandila, has given to me. I am someone who likes to read books that have a lot of wisdom about life, which talk about humans, feelings, and the spirit world. The first book I ever read was The Power of Positive Thinking.

She added, “I think books help you nurture yourself. Since I have started reading loudly, I have noticed that my speech has become crystal clear.”