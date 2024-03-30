Monika Khanna takes to reading

Monika Khanna, who is part of Zee TV’s fiction show Ikk Kudi Punjab Di, isn’t an avid reader, but is now taking out time to read some books on the sets to develop it into a habit. In fact, along with English, she chooses Hindi language novels too as she believes it helps improve her dialogue delivery and she stays connected to her roots.
Monika said, “Since I am not an avid reader, I am getting into this habit of reading on a daily basis. I also have this mini-collection of books and I make sure that when I am travelling or when I am alone, or when I just want to be by myself and not do anything, I am reading my favourites. Right now I am reading a book titled ‘The Laws of Human Nature’ by Robert Greene, which is a very precious gift that my co-star, a total bookworm, Manoj Chandila, has given to me. I am someone who likes to read books that have a lot of wisdom about life, which talk about humans, feelings, and the spirit world. The first book I ever read was The Power of Positive Thinking.
She added, “I think books help you nurture yourself. Since I have started reading loudly, I have noticed that my speech has become crystal clear.”
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Mukhtar Ansari buried next to mother; high security at gangster-politician's Ghazipur residence amid huge crowd
The ambulance carrying the body was accompanied by police ve...
Absconding ‘lady don’ Afsa Ansari, wife of Mukhtar Ansari, miss her gangster-politician husband’s funeral
Cops were deployed in plain clothes to keep a close watch, i...
India doesn't need lessons on rule of law, says Vice President after US, UN, Germany comment on Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest
VP made the remarks while attending a programme to inaugurat...
Another Delhi minister summoned by ED in liquor policy case
Kailash Gahlot has been asked to appear for questioning in t...
Rain, thunderstorm lash many parts of Punjab; damage wheat crop in several districts
Meanwhile, the weather office has forecast thunderstorm and ...