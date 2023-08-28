Mood board: Celebs share how they keep in high spirits in emotionally-taxing shoot schedules

Everyone’s mood depends on a number of factors from given situation, weather or the theme of the day. But in the business of visual medium, an artiste has to be consistent and adaptive to things to perform on camera. We talk to actors how they manage their mood in dire situations.

Routine rescue

Aradhana Sharma

My work is incredibly sacred to me. I have left my home and family, dedicating entirely to my cherished passion to act. I can’t underestimate its value. Through personal hardships, I have held onto the belief that no matter the sacrifice, I’ll never trivialise it. I thrive on people’s support. Their appreciation fuels me. Even in tough times, I have established a routine, emotions flow before and after the shooting, but once my makeup’s on, I am committed beyond mere words.

Melody matters

Anupama Solanki

For every actor, this question holds great importance. Whenever I am down or not in the right mood, or facing any unexpected situation, it’s crucial to hold my own. There are moments when I must deliver an immediate performance while down and in such instances, I turn to music or engage in chit-chat with co-actors to shift my focus before concentrating on the performance. Music has always helped in improving my mood.

Talk it out

Sheeba Akashdeep

The instant fix to lift my mood is talking to my friends or my mother. I think the things that worry you the most automatically become less of a pain if you don’t store them in your heart. So talking is definitely a great mood lifter. If I am working and cannot talk, I like to meditate and tune out of everything. So I tune into the present and tune out everything surrounding me. Moreover, costume and make up and all those nuances to get the act right help me channelise the mood of the character.

Warm–up for the role

Lokit Phulwani

Boosting my spirits and immersing myself in a character involves employing methods such as deep breathing, visualisation, and physical warm-ups. Establishing a connection with the character’s emotions and back story proves beneficial. Through practice and experimentation, I ascertain the most effective strategies for my own process.

Character first

Karishma Raj Soni

Dealing with life’s changes is something everyone understands. But when I am an actor on camera, becoming the character is really important. To help me get into the character, I enjoy eating chocolate, taking a relaxing walk, breathing deeply three times, and talking to my family. These things help me step into the character’s world.