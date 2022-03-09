The Batman goes even higher with $134 mn debut at US box-office

The Batman, The newest superhero epic, starring Robert Pattinson as an exceptionally moody Caped Crusader, collected $134 million in North American theatres over the weekend, above Sunday’s estimates of $128.5 million. Those ticket sales rank as the best opening of 2022, as well as only the second pandemic-era movie to cross the $100 million mark in a single weekend following Spider-Man: No Way Home.
The reason behind the four per cent bump in Monday’s final tally is because The Batman had a better-than-expected turnout on Sunday, bringing in a whopping $34.1 million. That’s more than some pandemic-era releases managed to earn in their entire theatrical runs.
The movie pulled in $57 million on Friday - which includes fan events from Tuesday and Wednesday — and added another $43.2 million on Saturday. — IANS
