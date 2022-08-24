Excel Entertainment issues statement after reports of non-payment of dues to workers

On Monday, Film Studios Setting & Allied Mazdoor Union (FSSAMU) accused Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment of non-payment of dues to 300 daily-wage workers, who served in the production design team of Mirzapur 3. The union claimed that the production house has outstanding dues of Rs 20-25 lakh as it has not paid the daily-wagers from May 2022, despite the workers continuing to work on the sets of the web series.
Now, Excel Entertainment has issued a statement that read: “This is the first time we are being made aware about such a complaint raised by the union. We would like to further state that the FSSAMU has not reached out to Excel through letters, e-mails or phone calls. Excel currently has seven to eight projects under production and none of these have any non-payment-related issues. For the past 22 years of us being in the business, we have never come across any non-payment complaints.”
About the payment policy, the statement read, “Excel has a strict payment compliance policy where we directly pay to daily-wage workers and not to any union. We will investigate this matter. In addition to the aforesaid, we treat actors, technicians or daily wage workers, with equal respect and dignity.” — TMS
