More of Maddam Sir

After a three-year-long successful stint, Maddam Sir went off air. The show was produced by Jay Mehta and Kinnari Mehta’s Jay Production. Looking back, Kinnari talks about the journey of the show and also reveals that Season 2 is in the planning stage.

Kinnari Mehta

She says, “My show has come to an end and we all have mixed feelings. We will come up with Season 2. And, we would like to thank everyone for their support. It’s been a three-year-long fruitful journey since the Covid times. As a production house there is a difference in the kind of content we make, we want to make and we have to make. Sometimes we have to make content that caters to the larger audience but there is some content that we really want to make, and Maddam Sir falls into this category of stories that we wanted to tell and we got a chance to tell because there were more such innumerable stories with us.”