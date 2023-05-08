More on Bridgerton

American TV screenwriter-author Shonda Rhimes talked about the possibility of the second season of the drama limited series Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.

Shonda said, "There have been questions, but I'm not having conversations about it yet. I could live with Charlotte and George forever, but we told a very specific, closed-ended story that I think is a complete tale of this complicated, imperfect love. But I'm not ruling anything out because I never know."

"Although the story is almost complete, chances of another season cannot be ruled out," the screenwriter added.'

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is a prequel-spin-off of the fiction-romantic series Bridgerton. This spinoff series revolves around the life of Queen Charlotte, who was the Queen of Great Britain and of Ireland as the wife of King George III.