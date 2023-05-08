More on Bridgerton

American TV screenwriter-author Shonda Rhimes talked about the possibility of the second season of the drama limited series Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.
Shonda said, "There have been questions, but I'm not having conversations about it yet. I could live with Charlotte and George forever, but we told a very specific, closed-ended story that I think is a complete tale of this complicated, imperfect love. But I'm not ruling anything out because I never know."
"Although the story is almost complete, chances of another season cannot be ruled out," the screenwriter added.'
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is a prequel-spin-off of the fiction-romantic series Bridgerton. This spinoff series revolves around the life of Queen Charlotte, who was the Queen of Great Britain and of Ireland as the wife of King George III.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Another 'mysterious' blast on Amritsar's heritage street triggers panic
On Saturday night, a mysterious blast had left six persons, ...
Kerala houseboat tragedy : Death count rises to 21, rescue operation under way
The incident happened in the Malappuram district in Kerala, ...
New chief secretary appointed in violence-hit Manipur
Vineet Joshi, a 1992-batch IAS officer of the Manipur cadre,...
In pictures: Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul and Spiti receives fresh snow
It’s a treat for tourists, but farmers are worried over the ...
Excise policy case desperate attempt by BJP to malign AAP: Arvind Kejriwal
His remarks come after a Delhi court grants bail to two accu...