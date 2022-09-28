'The Real Housewives of Potomac' Season 7 to release on October 10

The brand new season of The Real Housewives of Potomac’ will be available on Hayu from October 10. Returning for Season 7 are Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Dr Wendy Osefo and Mia Thornton. Friendly face Charisse Jackson Jordan (seasons one and two) returns as a friend of the cast, along with new entrant Jacqueline Blake.

In the upcoming season, Gizelle Bryant is inching closer to becoming an empty nester, but it’s bittersweet. Her oldest daughter, Grace, receives her driver’s license and is ready to hit the road, while twins, Adore and Angel, are turning 16 and will be leaving home soon. On the other hand, Ashley Darby is recently separated from Michael, and her main focus is motherhood with a little TikTok on the side! She’s looking for a new home for herself.