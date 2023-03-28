More the merrier

Mona

RRR, Brahmastra, Pathaan, Sooryavanshi, Total Dhamaal, Housefull 4, Dil Dhadakne Do... they all share a common factor apart from being hits. These films thrive on star power and have not just one or two, but many stars to power the narrative.

Multi-starrers aren’t a new phenomenon in the film industry. But lately, one sees the trend going back to multi than solo star outings.

Aiming at mid-2023 release, Om Raut- directorial Adipurush will see Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Amitabh Bachchan and Kajol come together on screen. Sandeep Reddy Vanga-helmed Animal, to be released on August 23, has Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol and Tripti Dimri. Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi are reportedly a part of Maneesh Sharma’s Tiger 3, which will release towards the end of 2023. Reportedly, Hrithik Roshan and Akshay Kumar will also have a cameo appearance in this espionage-action thriller.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan gets a second outing with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff teaming up for the first time in Ali Abbas Zafar’s directorial that also has Janhvi Kapoor, Alaya F and Sonakshi Sinha as the lead cast.

Atlee is set to direct Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan that also has Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra and Priyamani as lead actors. The film, due for a June release, will see Deepika Padukone, Vijay and Sanjay Dutt in a cameo appearance.

Many ambitious projects due in 2024 too are following the same formula. Nag Ashwin’s Project K is set to bring together Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani. Hera Pheri 3 brings a score of big names from its earlier outing and more and so does Akshay Kumar-led Soorarai Pottru’s Hindi remake that has an ensemble cast.

Is it another way to bring Bollywood back on its feet? “Collective strength might work against the invasion of OTT, digital distractions and alternative entertainment like live performances and shows,” says director Suneel Darshan.

He points out that Indian cinema has fallen in the corporate trap. “People, who have studied from American film institutes, do not have much knowledge about how Indian cinema works. Couple it with corporate compulsions, they are yet to crack the commercial code.” Darshan sees nothing wrong in multi-star projects. “Back in the 70s and 80s, films like Amar Akbar Anthony, Sholay, Kranti and Naseeb introduced us to the larger-than-life cinema with mega stars powering the narrative,” he says.

That aside, a film works primarily due to good content. He cites the example of Maine Pyar Kiya. “Maine Pyar Kiya worked because the filmmaker was the only star as did Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. No star or jodi can guarantee success if audiences don’t like the content. Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan led 3 Idiots, which was a multi-starrer, worked. However, the same pair in Laal Singh Chaddha found no takers. Considering the current scenario, one can try putting stars together, who by the way are grossly overpriced and the structure they work in is over expensive. Pathaan and Selfie both had multi-star cast, one worked and the other didn’t!” Darshan adds.

Though the 80s and 90s saw the success of multi-starrers, the trend eventually fizzled out. “Heroes didn’t want to share credit for success. They wanted to show that they could pull crowds to halls on their own,” points out film trade analyst Komal Nahta. “Post-Covid, getting the audience out of their homes to cinemas is an uphill task. Multi-starrer projects seem to be the best bet at the moment,” he adds.

“It feels great to act alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu whose impressive journey on screen I have grown up watching,” says Kriti Sanon, who will be seen sharing screen space with the two leading ladies of Bollywood in The Crew.

Jee Le Zaraa is another Bollywood film that will bring Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. Looks like, star power is set to rule the silver screen in the times to come.