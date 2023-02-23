More to come: Maddam Sir's first season ends on a high note

Sony SAB show Maddam Sir recently concluded on a high note. A cake-cutting ceremony was held on the sets along with the cast and crew. Producer duo Jay and Kinnari Mehta were present on the occasion along with cast members, Gulki Joshi, Sonali Naik, Yukti Kapoor, Ajay Jadhav and Priyanshu Singh.
Kinnari shared, “Maddam Sir still has so much scope as many stories of individual characters, be it Hasina Malik or Karishma Singh, have not been told yet. There’s so much more to be explored in Maddam Sir. I think it’s great to leave a TV show on a high note where audiences are still wanting so much more. We personally wanted to end the story on a high point and, of course, season two will soon be there. We will come up with a fresh storyline.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Remarks against PM: On SC order, Delhi court grants interim bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera
The apex court issued notices to the states of Assam and Utt...
Will decide on Budget session only after legal advice on CM Mann’s ‘derogatory’ tweets, letter: Punjab Governor
Punjab Cabinet recommended that the Budget session be held f...
AAP's Bathinda Rural MLA Amit Rattan sent in 4-day police remand
Was arrested from near Karnal in Haryana today morning in a ...
Bhagwant Mann promises ease-of-doing business at Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit
Investment Promotion Minister Anmol Gagan Mann says they wil...
China wants to 'speed up' lingering stand-offs on Ladakh boundary
The move that could herald forward movement on the Indo-Chin...