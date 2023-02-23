More to come: Maddam Sir's first season ends on a high note

Sony SAB show Maddam Sir recently concluded on a high note. A cake-cutting ceremony was held on the sets along with the cast and crew. Producer duo Jay and Kinnari Mehta were present on the occasion along with cast members, Gulki Joshi, Sonali Naik, Yukti Kapoor, Ajay Jadhav and Priyanshu Singh.

Kinnari shared, “Maddam Sir still has so much scope as many stories of individual characters, be it Hasina Malik or Karishma Singh, have not been told yet. There’s so much more to be explored in Maddam Sir. I think it’s great to leave a TV show on a high note where audiences are still wanting so much more. We personally wanted to end the story on a high point and, of course, season two will soon be there. We will come up with a fresh storyline.”