Motu Patlu turn 10!

Inspired by the famous characters in Lotpot Comics, Motu and Patlu are the awesome twosome of Nickelodeon channel. Celebrating 10 years of every Indian household’s favourite characters and the show Motu Patlu, the channel recently threw a birthday bash. Kids from NGO Smile Foundation joined the event.
The event witnessed Motu-Patlu and the kids shaking a leg on the title track. Making the day special was everyone and Motu-Patlu’s favourite snack – samosa! The highlight of the event was a gigantic pyramid, made of over 1000 samosas!
