Mouni Roy and Anita Hassanandani pen heartfelt note on Ekta Kapoor's birthday

Ekta Kapoor turned 47 on June 7. Ekta shares a strong bond with Mouni Roy and Anita Hassanandani. On her birthday, both Mouni as well as Anita penned heartfelt notes on their respective Instagram handles.

Ekta Kapoor with Mouni Roy

Anita Hassanandani shared a picture with the birthday girl and captioned it, “Friends forever since forever, here’s wishing you happiness love good health forever. Happy happy happy birthday Ekkie! Love you.”

Mouni, who had marked her TV debut with Ekta Kapoor’s show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, shared some adorable photos with Ekta and wrote, “Your birthday is always the perfect opportunity for thanking you for always inspiring and being the light you have been in my life…May your special day be a heavenly one and bring you many wonderful blessings & love. Love you @ektarkapoor.”