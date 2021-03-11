Shailesh Lodha to quit 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most-watched and longest-running shows on television. However, several actors recently quit the show, including Disha Vakani, Neha Mehta and Gurucharan Singh. Now we hear that Shailesh Lodha aka Taarak is reportedly quitting the sitcom too. The buzz suggests that the actor has not been shooting for the last one month and has no plans to return.

Reports also suggest that Shailesh is not very happy with his contract and feels his dates are not used properly. Another reason is that he is not able to explore opportunities.

Reportedly, he had turned down several offers earlier and now doesn’t want to miss those. Meanwhile, the production house is trying to convince Shailesh to be on the show.