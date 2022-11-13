MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney releases Sikhar Dupehra, a video song that spreads awareness about environment

Member of Parliament and Chairman of Sun Foundation Vikramjit Singh Sahney has launched a song Sikhar Dupehra, which is based on the environment.
Speaking of the song, Vikramjit says, “It is my passionate plea for spreading environmental awareness in the face of unchecked global pollution and gradual degradation of the planet. We only have one Earth to ourselves and must make it worth living for generations to come”.
While addressing the issue of increasing pollution in North India, he adds that climate change is a global threat that needs to be fought collectively. Vikramjit also released a short film for creating awareness against ‘stubble burning’ last month.
Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh along with Abhishek Singh of United by Blood, endorsed the cause by releasing the poster and preview of the song.
