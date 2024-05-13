Mr and Mrs Mahi trailer released

ANI

The trailer of RajKummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Mr and Mrs Mahi has been unveiled. The film seems to be high on cricket, drama and love. The trailer shows in flashback scenes that Rajkummar Rao's dream of getting selected in the national India team is shattered and he is grappling to come to terms with it.When Mr Mahi (RajKummar) discovers Mrs Mahi (Janhvi) can play cricket, he decides to coach her.

Sharing the trailer's link on Instagram, producer Karan Johar wrote, "It's more than just a story...it's a journey of self-discovery, defying odds and hitting doubt out of the park when it comes to chasing your dream with an imperfectly perfect partnership!#MrAndMrsMahitrailer out now. In cinemas on 31st May 2024!"

Mr & Mrs Mahi has been directed by Sharan Sharma, who is known for his directorial debut Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. It marks the second collaboration between Janhvi and Sharan. It also marks the second collobaration between Janhvi and RajKummar. They were earlier seen together in Roohi.

The film is backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

