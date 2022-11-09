Contestant Bhupendra Choudhary opens his heart out on KBC 14

Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 14 will see contestant Bhupendra Choudhary from Dahod, Gujarat, take over the hot seat on November 10. Originally from Khurai, Madhya Pradesh, the 37-year-old Bhupendra is a happy-go-lucky contestant who works as a programme executive in NM Sadguru Water and Development Foundation. He helps farmers understand the soil they till better.
On the hot seat, he will engage in interesting banter with the host Amitabh Bachchan. Bhupendra shares, “During my time in college, there were a few female batchmates who used to call me Shah Rukh Khan(SRK), as back in 2004–2005, my build and hairstyle was like him. Till date, I am not aware if they were teasing me or not!”
