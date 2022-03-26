Mrunal Thakur’s look in her next, a Telugu film reminds of yesteryear superstar, Madhubala

Mrunal Thakur, who was last seen in an extended cameo in Kartik Aaryan’s crime thriller Dhamaka, will next be seen debuting in a Telugu film opposite south sensation Dulquer Salmaan. Produced by Swapna Cinema, the film is being directed by Hanu Raghavapudi. It will be presented by Vyjayanthi Films.
What’s interesting is that the actress’ look from the film bears a striking resemblance with the yesteryear superstar, Madhubala!
Mrunal seems to love the attention. The actress says, “It’s an honour to be told that I resemble one of the most beautiful actresses, Madhubala ji. This film just got a whole lot special for me after being associated with such a legendary actor. Really look forward to this one and I hope that my fans love the film as much as we loved making it.”
