Mrunal Thakur and Nani commence shoot of their untitled Telugu film

Following the success of her South Indian film debut with Sita Ramam, which became one of the most critically appreciated Telugu films of 2022, Mrunal Thakur will now be seen starring opposite one of Telugu cinemas youngest stars, Nani, in her next venture. The film is an emotional family drama directed by Shouryuv. The mahurat shot was taken in Hyderabad on January 31.

Mrunal says, “I’m excited to be part of this project. It’s a really heartwarming story and the team backing the project is immensely talented. I’m looking forward to working with Nani. It’s an interesting curve, given I did the remake of Jersey last year, a film Nani originally starred in.” — TMS