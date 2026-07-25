Mrunal Thakur to Janhvi Kapoor: 5 celebrity golden outfits that are pure festive fashion goals

There’s something entirely enticing about golden outfits, those that place you as a standout. Whether it’s a traditional saree or an Indo-western piece, the bling speaks for itself, making everyone’s heads turn for the right reasons. And our very own actresses have pulled off golden outfits like no other. Take a look:

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Regal frame: Mrunal Thakur

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Mrunal Thakur looks straight out of a regal frame in a golden outfit by Aditi Gupta, an ensemble that features a pleated skirt and a worked-up blouse. What adds character to the attire is the tissue cape that completes the ensemble alongside a choker, rings and traditional mojaris.

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Sparkling beauty: Raashii Khanna

Raashii Khanna dazzles in a golden piece featuring an embellished fitted skirt with a strap-less blouse and a netted dupatta. Letting the golden sparkle take center-stage, Khanna layers her look with selective jewellery and brings it to a full circle with glamorous makeup.

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Modern, yet traditional: Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon keeps her style game strong by donning a golden and white lehenga piece featuring heavy work and embellishments that bring the Manish Malhotra look to life. The Mimi star layers her look with heavy jewellery by Malhotra only to serve a modern royal frame.

Signature style: Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu stays close to her traditional roots by donning a golden tissue saree featuring a modest border. The actress accessorises her look with a beaded neckpiece and a signature ring, keeping it all simple yet sophisticated.

No skirting around: Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor drips in a golden fitting skirt with intricate embellishments and a one-shoulder matching blouse. The Peddi star completes her look with a netted blouse and accessorises her ensemble with heavy diamond earrings and rings.

Which of these golden looks are your favourites?