DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Lifestyle / Mrunal Thakur to Janhvi Kapoor: 5 celebrity golden outfits that are pure festive fashion goals

Mrunal Thakur to Janhvi Kapoor: 5 celebrity golden outfits that are pure festive fashion goals

article_Author
Dharam Pal
Updated At : 05:04 AM Jul 25, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
MRUNAL THAKUR
Advertisement

There’s something entirely enticing about golden outfits, those that place you as a standout. Whether it’s a traditional saree or an Indo-western piece, the bling speaks for itself, making everyone’s heads turn for the right reasons. And our very own actresses have pulled off golden outfits like no other. Take a look:

Advertisement

Regal frame: Mrunal Thakur

Advertisement

Mrunal Thakur looks straight out of a regal frame in a golden outfit by Aditi Gupta, an ensemble that features a pleated skirt and a worked-up blouse. What adds character to the attire is the tissue cape that completes the ensemble alongside a choker, rings and traditional mojaris.

Advertisement

Sparkling beauty: Raashii Khanna

Raashii Khanna dazzles in a golden piece featuring an embellished fitted skirt with a strap-less blouse and a netted dupatta. Letting the golden sparkle take center-stage, Khanna layers her look with selective jewellery and brings it to a full circle with glamorous makeup.

Advertisement

Modern, yet traditional: Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon keeps her style game strong by donning a golden and white lehenga piece featuring heavy work and embellishments that bring the Manish Malhotra look to life. The Mimi star layers her look with heavy jewellery by Malhotra only to serve a modern royal frame.

Signature style: Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu stays close to her traditional roots by donning a golden tissue saree featuring a modest border. The actress accessorises her look with a beaded neckpiece and a signature ring, keeping it all simple yet sophisticated.

No skirting around: Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor drips in a golden fitting skirt with intricate embellishments and a one-shoulder matching blouse. The Peddi star completes her look with a netted blouse and accessorises her ensemble with heavy diamond earrings and rings.

Which of these golden looks are your favourites?

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts