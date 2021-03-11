Mrunal Thakur's fandom

Mrunal Thakur has made her South-Indian debut with the recently released Telugu movie Sita Ramam. The actress is seen opposite Dulquer Salmaan in the film. Now, a fan named Sameer has posted a handwritten letter to Mrunal on Instagram thanking her for the way she walked, talked and made the audience believe she is Sita! This sweet gesture is winning hearts!

Mrunal said, “I am overwhelmed and gushing with a smile after going through this beautiful letter. These are the kind of fans that pump your adrenaline to perform better on screen and because of such a lovely audience we actors exist. I am grateful to each and everyone who is liking my performance as Sita.” — TMS