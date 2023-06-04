Ms popularity: Rani Mukerji bags International Iconic Award

Actress Rani Mukerji will be felicitated at the International Iconic Awards, which are to be held on June 8. The actress has bagged the title of the ‘Most Popular Actress’ in Indian cinema worldwide. Unfortunately, she won’t be able to attend the ceremony as she will be travelling at the time.

Rani says, “Thank you for honouring me with the award for the Most Popular Actress in Indian cinema worldwide. As an actress, I have only wished to entertain people locally and globally with my acting and choice of films, and I have been fortunate enough that my work has resonated with people around the world. A big thank you to all my fans across the world who have given me so much love and adulation over the years. The support means the world to me, and it strengthens my belief in the choices that I make. Thank you.”