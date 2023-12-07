Much like her character in Colors' show 'Parineetii', Anchal Sahu underlines the significance of friendships in her real life

Much like Parineet’s character, who values friendship over love in the Colors’ show Parineetii, Anchal Sahu underlines the significance of friendships in her real life as well.

Talking about friendship and its importance, Anchal Sahu says, “Friendship, for me, has been the cornerstone of my life. Stepping into the shoes of Parineet, a character who values her friendship with Neeti deeply, feels like a replica of my own beliefs. I’m very blessed to have great friends in my real life with whom I can be myself, and share my happiness and sorrows. Whenever there’s an off on the sets of Parineetii, I make sure to spend some hilarious, fun times with my friends. I always look forward to meeting them. They are the ones who always support and motivate me in every way possible. For me, friendships are of utmost importance. I thank the audience for their immense love and support. I aspire to live up to the expectation they have of me.”