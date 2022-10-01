Mugdha Chaphekar recreates Alia Bhatt’s wedding look with elegance

Inspired by Alia Bhatt, Mugdha Chaphekar, who is a part of Zee TV’s popular fiction show Kumkum Bhagya, appeared in a stunning avatar recently. Donning a rather extravagant white and golden saree instead of going for the quintessential bridal look, Mugdha looked flawless and was ecstatic about once again dressing up as a bride. Stepping out from Prachi’s (her character) regular avatar, Mugdha left everyone on sets amazed.

The actress said, “I would give all the credit to my creative team for giving me such a rich and elegant ensemble for the engagement sequence. While most of the brides select bright colours, we wanted to keep this look very subtle and classy. In fact, when the team was deciding the outfit, they had Alia Bhatt’s wedding look in mind, and used that as a reference.”