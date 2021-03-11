Mugdha Chaphekar talks about her love for books

Mugdha Chaphekar loves reading books and while it is hard for actors to get any extra time to follow their passion, looks like she manages to find some time to enjoy her most-cherished hobby. She is a person who prefers reading real-life, inspirational stories rather than fictional tales.

The actress says, “I am someone who always reads a good book during my free time. In fact, reading an interesting novel always makes me happy and stress-free, even if I have a hectic shoot schedule. I feel I have inherited the love for reading books from my parents. Since childhood, I always got books as a gift for all my achievements, and I am really happy with my collection.”

She adds, “I love reading about Indian and European history. If you ask me about my current favourites, they are Sapiens by Yuval Noah Harari, Becoming by Michelle Obama and Educated by Tara Westover. I also love reading works by William Shakespeare, JK Rowling, Paulo Coelho and Sudha Murthy.”