Muhabat Pur Junction is set to debut with Carry on Jatta 4 stars as first guests

On a faint summer evening at a sparsely crowded small-town railway station, the whistle of a passing train rises above the chatter of passengers and the warmth of a close-knit family that has made the station its home.

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Against this evocative backdrop, Elysium Studios presents Muhabat Pur Junction—an ambitious celebrity talk show that promises engaging storytelling, wholesome entertainment, and heartfelt conversations.

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The show was unveiled with its premiere guests, Gippy Grewal and Pukhraj Bhalla, who will promote the much-anticipated fourth instalment of the beloved Carry on Jatta franchise in the pilot episode of the show.

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Fresh off the set, the cast and the crew gave insights into the projects. Lead actor and producer Gippy Grewal reflected on the journey of the franchise and shared anecdotes from the sets.

Gippy talked about how using VFX and CG technologies they completed late actor Jaswinder Bhalla’s scenes who passed away last year.

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“Jaswinder Bhalla will be remembered for his dedication to the art. If the script was late even by 10 minutes, he would write his own lines, so we made sure the script was in place before his arrival. Even while getting ready for the shoot, he would improvise and add punchlines,” recalled Gippy.

While Carry On Jatta 4 follows the winning formula of the previous instalments — the web of white lies, mistaken identities and structural family chaos, the new film will have a supernatural element. The ghost of Advocate Dhillion will interact with his relatives.

"During the making of the first film, Binnu (Dhillion) was supposed to be a strict authority figure but to add an element of threat we added the father's character in the blend," he added.

Jaswinder Bhalla’s presence lingered on the sets. The cast said, "If during a scene we get stuck, the team would pause and question, 'What would Bhalla sahab have done?'"

Pukhraj Bhalla, the late actor's son, added, “Everyone loved daddyji's comic timing. Even after his passing, the fan's enthusiasm to watch him once again on the screen is overwhelming."

Conversations during the event touched upon the challenges of maintaining the humour and energy that audiences have come to love while simultaneously introducing fresh situations and characters. "Each movie has a pattern, an average shoot day would involve 4 hours of shoot followed up with one-hour chat to discuss how to change and improve for the construction of best comedic results. Every object has their dharma, Carry On Jatta's dharma is laughter," said Gippy.

Carry on Jatta 4 will be released June 26.

Anatomy of Muhabatpur

Despite the excitement surrounding the release of Carry On Jatta 4, much of the evening’s attention centred on actress and television personality Isha Malviya, who headlines the show Muhabat Pur Junction. She plays Laado, a young woman who wants to be a vlogger. Her world revolves around her family who practically lives at the railway platform. While the station itself serves as the heart of the plot and the community, it also becomes a meeting point for personalities from across the entertainment world.

The former Miss Madhya Pradesh says, “She’s clear about herself, she's a Gen-Z girl, she wants to be a vlogger and her small-town background won't stop her from achieving her dreams. She works hard and makes vlogs and get lucky at the station when she runs into the cast of Carry On Jatta 4. The interaction helps her go viral.”

With an expected 15-episode initial run, the Muhabat Pur Junction's pilot episode will be released on YouTube shortly.