‘Mumbai embraces everyone,’ says Celesti Bairagey

How did you get your first break in Rajjo?

I got my first break in Rajjo through Mukta Dhondh and Aaditya Surranna. I gave my audition from Assam; they liked it and called me to Mumbai for a mock shoot. Finally, after a few rounds of mock shoots, I got selected as Rajjo. It was a fantastic break for a newcomer.

Did you always want to be an actor?

I have acted since my school days. I used to take part in skits and plays. But, honestly, I never thought that I would ever be selected and become an actor professionally.

Have you taken any formal training in acting?

No, I haven’t taken formal training as of now. I go by my instinct. I am a natural and spontaneous actor.

If you were not an actor, what would you have been?

If not an actor, I would be a professor. I love teaching and once I aspired to teach English literature.

What kinds of roles are you looking for?

I am looking out for every kind of character, as that would help me explore myself as an actor.

How is the experience of working in Mumbai?

Mumbai has been good to me since day one. I was so scared to shift from Assam to Mumbai, as both are in the extreme corners of India, not only in distance but also in terms of culture. But Mumbai never disappointed me. Mumbai embraces everyone.

Do you think good looks matter in the entertainment industry?

It may sound philosophical, but I have always believed that beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder. Yet, there are certain beauty guidelines on screen.