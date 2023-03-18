Mumbai’s dabbawalas get a special treat on MasterChef India

The reality show MasterChef India will bring to the viewers an interesting challenge where they will be making thalis for the lifeline of Mumbai—the dabbawalas. Along with the judges, chefs Vikas Khanna, Garima Arora and Ranveer Brar, renowned chef Prateek Sadhu will join the judges’s panel. Together, they will make sure that the top six home cooks present the best dishes.

Suvarna Bagul will be seen as a captain in the MasterChef kitchen, leading team members Sachin Khatwani and Santa Sarmah. They will be seen preparing a Maharashtrian thali for the special guests.

Chef Prateek Sadhu shared: “This episode was extremely emotional because we could feed the people who are the heartbeat of Mumbai. I feel blessed to have had the opportunity to feed them right, and I think all six contestants were brilliant! Overall, it was a wonderful experience, and it’s always great to hang out with Garima, Ranveer, and Vikas.”