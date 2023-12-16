Muscle man: Dwayne Johnson cast as MMA fighter Mark Kerr in The Smashing Machine

Hollywood Actor Dwayne Johnson is set to step into the shoes of mixed martial arts fighter Mark Kerr. A24 announced that the actor, 51, will portray the MMA and UFC champion in the upcoming film The Smashing Machine by filmmaker Benny Safdie.
“Dwayne and Benny are singular talents, and their shared vision for Mark’s inspiring story is electrifying. We are deeply honoured to have their trust as collaborators in bringing this incredibly special project to life,” A24’s Noah Sacco said in a statement.
Safdie, 37, previously worked with his brother Josh Safdie as the co-director of Uncut Gems, which starred Adam Sandler and Good Time starring Robert Pattinson. The Smashing Machine will be Safdie’s first solo project as both writer and director. Johnson, Safdie, Dany Garcia, Eli Bush and David Koplan are producing the film.
The movie is set to explore the life of Kerr, at the peak of his career in 2000, while he navigates career victories, love, friendship and addiction. Kerr, 54, earned the nickname ‘The Smashing Machine’ due to his unbridled fighting style.
He won over two dozen MMA titles and was a two-time UFC Heavyweight Tournament Champion, as well as a World Vale Tudo Championship tournament winner. Dwayne Johnson’s other upcoming projects include Red Notice 2, Fast X: Part 2, Jungle Cruise 2, Red One and the live-action remake of Moana.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Indian Navy warship intercepts hijacked vessel in high seas, has 18 crew onboard
The overall situation is being closely monitored in coordina...
Punjab truck driver who killed 16 Canadian junior hockey players in 2018 crash loses deportation appeal
Jaskirat Singh Sidhu was sentenced to eight years in prison ...
Videoconferencing must when witness can't depose physically: Punjab and Haryana High Court
The Bench makes it clear that depriving an opportunity to de...
Girlfriend narrates chilling details of murderous attempt by bureaucrat’s son in Maharashtra, says 'he invited her to hotel at 3 am and ...'
In a social media post, Priya Umendra Singh alleges 'my boyf...
11 years after Nirbhaya rape, DCW chief Maliwal says nothing has changed, crimes against women in Delhi have only gone up
A 23-year-old physiotherapy intern, who came to be known as ...