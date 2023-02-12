First song of Salman Khan-starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan celebrates love

The makers of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan have upped the ante for this Valentine’s Day after releasing the teaser of the first song from the film. The song, Naiyo Lagda, a love song, is set in the picturesque valleys of Ladakh. The song features Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde.

Himesh Reshammiya, who has previously composed blockbuster songs for Salman Khan like Teri Meri and Tere Naam, is the composer of Naiyo Lagda with lyrics by Shabbir Ahmed. Kamaal Khan and Palak Muchhal have sung the song.

A Salman Khan Films Production, produced by Salma Khan, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is directed by Farhad Samji. The film stars Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh and others. It is slated for Eid release.