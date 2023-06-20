Music composer Puneet Dixit talks about working with Mahesh Bhatt and Vikram Bhatt in 1920: Horrors of the Heart

Tell us something about your background.

I am from Jabalpur and I am not formally trained in music. My grandfather was the one who taught me how to play musical instruments. I did my first TV show in 2016: Ek Aastha Aisi Bhi, then Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, Lado 2, and Namah.

How has the experience been working with Mahesh Bhatt and Vikram Bhatt?

It is a different vibe when they are on the sets. Their energy level is extremely high. Their aura is very strong, and we feel energised in their company. Both are great directors. So, working with them is a great learning process.

What are the things you kept in mind because the film is a horror movie?

It’s a horror and emotional story between a daughter and her mother. I was clear about what kind of songs should be there. I designed the song Lori, which includes the horror aspect but is still a very emotional song.

What changes have you noticed in the music industry over the years?

I have noticed a lot of changes. This industry now sounds very electronic, and we have gone far from reality. And maybe this is the reason why the younger generation is still fond of old songs.

Who are the singers you want to work with?

I want to work with new talents who have new styles, new voices, new textures, and new styles of singing.