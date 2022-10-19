Singer Rihanna will contribute to the soundtrack of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. According to reports, the Barbadian beauty has recorded two new songs for the upcoming Marvel superhero picture. The new songs she’s dropping reportedly include the end credits song, but this should be taken with a grain of salt as neither Marvel nor Rihanna has confirmed her involvement in the potential blockbuster. The movie is set to open in US theatres on November 11. — IANS