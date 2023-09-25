Music to the ear

T-Series is set to release its new property Solos and take the listeners on an enchanting musical journey. This unique collection of songs is your perfect companion for those moments of solitude. The new IP, produced by Bhushan Kumar, will kick-start from September 29 with a soul-stirring classic by Sonu Nigam, followed by other top Bollywood singers.

Solos is not just a set of songs, it’s a heartfelt connection and a sanctuary for your emotions. Prepare to be enchanted as Solos will unveil a series of songs, each carefully crafted to accompany you on a journey of self-discovery!