Music to the ears

A star-studded live production of The Sound of Music will now be screened on Indian television for the very first time on May 29 at 2 pm and 8 pm, courtesy Zee Theatre.
This true story is based on Maria Von Trapp’s memoir, The Story of the Trapp Family Singers will bring back the much-loved cadences of hits like Edelweiss, Do-Re-Mi, Sixteen Going on Seventeen, My Favorite Things, Climb Ev’ry Mountain, The Lonely Goatherd and more. Multiple Grammy-winning Carrie Underwood will be seen as Maria along with a stellar cast in the musical that has been a resounding hit from the time its first Broadway production was unveiled in 1959.
Its cinematic version was the highest-grossing film of 1965 and starred Oscar winner Christopher Plummer and Golden Globe Award-winning actor Julie Andrews. This Beth McCarthy-Miller and Rob Ashford directorial also stars Stephen Moyer, Audra McDonald, Christian Borle and Laura Benanti.
