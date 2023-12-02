Musical note: Music duo Sachin-Jigar to perform at the Bali Yatra in Cuttack today

One of the biggest festivals held in Cuttack, Odisha, the annual Bali Yatra celebrates the ancient trade relations between India and Indonesia. Attended by a large number of visitors, this year’s Bali Yatra will have the celebrated music duo Sachin-Jigar perform and weave magic with their soul-stirring renditions. Known for their chart-topping numbers, the duo has always managed to create an authentic connection with the audiences and it looks like they’re ready to do that yet again this time around in Cuttack.

Expected to perform their popular romantic numbers such as Apna Bana Le, Phir Aur Kya Chahiye, Tere Vaaste and more, Sachin-Jigar will take over the stage at the Bali Yatra today.

They shared, “It truly feels wonderful to be a part of such a historic moment. We have always found the Bali Yatra very fascinating and today being a part of it and being able to perform for visitors from all walks of life and different parts of the country and the world, is truly a privilege for us as artistes. We are very excited and looking forward to giving everyone a memorable experience.”