Musician Anu Malik once wanted to become an actor

While contestants from across the country are auditioning to get a slot in the top 12, a few have captivated the judges with their distinctive voices in Zee TV’s famous singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. One such contestant is Anmol from Punjab, whose wonderful rendition of the song Ikk Kudi left everyone spellbound.
Later, the judge, musician Anu Malik said, “You are a great singer, but for me you are an even better writer. Your fight is with yourself to decide what you want to pursue in life. When I was young, I wanted to become an actor, but after seeing the kind of drive that some of the actors had, I realised that I was not made for the acting industry. And then I started making tunes and here I’m sitting in front of you.”
