Musk in the making

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is set to be the subject of a new documentary by Oscar-winning director of Going Clear: Scientology and the Prison of Belief, Alex Gibney.
Reportedly, the project, already months into production, was announced by Gibney on Monday, saying he was “hugely excited” about tackling Musk on film.
It is billed as a “definitive and unvarnished examination of Tesla, SpaceX, and multi-billionaire tech entrepreneur Elon Musk.”
