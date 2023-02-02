MX Player drops the trailer of Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt

Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) has gained popularity in India. Giving these fighters a launch pad, MX Player’s in-house content arm MX Studios, is all set to present India’s first-ever MMA reality show Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt from February 12 onwards.
Hosted by none other than MMA enthusiast Suniel Shetty, the reality show will unleash power-packed challenges among the 16 shortlisted contestants and test their mettle to attain the title of the ultimate warrior.
Suniel said, “MMA is truly an interesting sport. Discipline, determination, and dedication are at the very core of this sport and that’s something we are looking for in our participants.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
FPOs come and go, nation's reputation not impaired: FM Sitharaman
Says the meltdown of Adani Group would not impact country’s ...
Unusual price movement in stocks of a business conglomerate observed in past week, says SEBI amid Adani stock rout
The regulator says committed to ensuring market integrity; m...
Government clears appointments; Supreme Court gets 5 new judges
Appointments come amidst strong observations by a Supreme Co...
US eye drop alert: All ophthalmological production halted at Chennai firm
Firm exported two consignments of 24 batches of the allegedl...
GSI team inspects village in J-K’s Doda district for ascertaining underlying factors for cracks in buildings
Over 100 members of 19 families were evacuated after their h...