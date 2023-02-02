MX Player drops the trailer of Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt

Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) has gained popularity in India. Giving these fighters a launch pad, MX Player’s in-house content arm MX Studios, is all set to present India’s first-ever MMA reality show Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt from February 12 onwards.

Hosted by none other than MMA enthusiast Suniel Shetty, the reality show will unleash power-packed challenges among the 16 shortlisted contestants and test their mettle to attain the title of the ultimate warrior.

Suniel said, “MMA is truly an interesting sport. Discipline, determination, and dedication are at the very core of this sport and that’s something we are looking for in our participants.”