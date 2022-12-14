MX Player drops the trailer of quiz show Business Baazi

MX Studios, in partnership with Bada Business, introduces viewers to the future of India’s next big business tycoons in an interesting quiz show — Business Baazi. Acknowledging and testing the potential of commerce and business school students, this unconventional quiz show will be hosted by Aparshakti Khurana and features comedian Sanket Bhosale. The reality quiz show will feature three teams of two students from different schools/colleges in each episode. It will stream on MX Player, starting December 16, 2022.

In a total of 13 episodes, first nine will be qualifying rounds (hosting 27 teams over the span of the series). The winner will take home the trophy and a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh. Aparshakti said, “I have hosted many shows, but Business Baazi was hands-down the most challenging and phenomenal experience of them all. These young minds hold a depth of knowledge, and I believe it is so very important to recognise and nurture this talent.”