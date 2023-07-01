MX Player has announced multiple international shows that will premiere in July

The Legend of Fuyao is a Chinese fantasy drama about Meng Fuyao (Yang Mi), a young woman born from a divine lotus petal. At 16, she masters an invincible fighting technique and embarks on a journey to collect the secret talisman from five kingdoms that will gain her entry into a sacred land called the Firmament. Legend of Fuyao, will start streaming on MX Player in Hindi on July 5.

Ice Fantasy is a Chinese fantasy drama. Hundred years after the war between the Ice Tribe and the Fire Tribe, the only two remaining royal heirs of the Ice Tribe struggle for power. Prince Ka Suo (Feng Shao Feng) and his younger half-brother, Yong Kong Shi (Ma Tian Yu), are the only pureblood illusionists and royal heirs left in the Ice Tribe. Ice Fantasy will stream on MX Player in Hindi starting July 19.

The Return is a Japanese samurai drama that follows the journey of a sickly outlaw who, after three decades of wandering, comes back to his birthplace. Upon his return, he decides to save a girl in dire straits. With his hardened skills and a sense of duty rekindled, he embarks on a mission to protect the girl and confront the injustices that plague his hometown. The Return will stream on MX Player in Hindi starting July 22.