MX Player's international slate promises an unforgettable September

Familiar Wife

September 20

Familiar Wife, a romantic K-drama, follows the story of a married couple living entirely different lives after their fates magically change through an unexpected incident. Cha Joo-hyuk has been married to Seo Woo-Jin for five years. A strange incident happens, and Joo-hyuk makes a decision that unexpectedly impacts his life and those around him. Suddenly, his life with Woo-Jin and his best friend, Yoon Joong-hoo, is gone. How will his first love, Lee Hye-won, factor into his new life? And will it be possible to get his old life back?

The Rebel Princess

September 6

The Rebel Princess, a Chinese drama, follows the story of Wang Xuan (Zhang Zi Yi), a young woman forced into marriage with a powerful but low-born general Xiao Qi (Zhou Yi Wei). Their strong bond helps them navigate power struggles and plots threatening the imperial court. The series is directed by Cheng Yuan Hai and Hou Yong, and is adapted from Mei Yu Zhe’s novel.

Black Fox: Age of the Ninja

September 16

Black Fox: Age of the Ninja is a Japanese film. Rikka Isurugi, raised as the future head of the Kitsune ninja clan, meets Miya, who seeks the clan’s help against the Negoroshu gang. Despite her reluctance to kill, Rikka confronts Negoroshu, leading to an unexpected alliance with Miya. Spanning three episodes, the film unveils the mysterious character’s motives and challenges Rikka to risk her life to save her friend.

Clean With Passion For Now

September 27

Clean With Passion For Now is a K-drama that follows the story of Jang Sun Gyeol (Yoon Kyun Sang), who has wealth and good looks, but suffers from ‘germophobia’. He owns a cleaning company and meets ‘messy’ Gil Oh Sol (Kim Yoo Jung), who joins his company. Oh Sol’s carefree nature clashes with Sun Gyeol’s cleanliness obsession. With her support, Sun Gyeol overcomes his fears and discovers love. The heartwarming series shows how love can bloom at unexpected places.