'My acting career is an enabler,' says Gul Panag, who will be seen in web series Good bad Girl

Nonika Singh

Call it serendipity, a happy coincidence. Just when Gul Panag got a degree in law she got to play a corporate lawyer, Zaina Mistry, in her upcoming series Good Bad Girl. Any wonder she calls this meeting of real and reel, “a surreal moment and a sign from the God.”

As the web series streams today on SonyLiv, she is confident that it will redefine the genre of female headlined shows where characters are not cardboard cut-outs but women of varying shades.

The actor, who made her debut in acting nearly two decades ago with some strong woman parts in Dhoop and Dor, admits that she has a long way to go. But then acting for this woman of many parts is just one of the many things that she does.

A licensed pilot, an activist, a politician, and fitness advocate, acting for Gul is a platform or springboard to voice her opinion for issues she feels strongly about. “My acting career is an enabler.”

In fact, glamour world beckoned her not because she was a glamour-struck teenager. Rather, as she watched the winner of Femina Miss India Universe 1997 Nafisa Joseph sashay down, Gul was more impressed by how the beauty conducted herself rather than her looks. She recalls, “I thought I can do this.”

Miss India crown opened many doors for Gul. But rather than follow one single path, she decided to tread the unbeaten track (nay tracks). Defying stereotypes, much of the unconventional choices she makes, including arriving on a bike for her wedding, she does owe it to her ‘incredible parents, her Army background and her father Lt. Gen. Harcharanjit Singh Panag (retd), a perfect role model.’

However, the real test of parenting, now that she is a mother herself, is how you empower your child to make the right choices. As she puts it, “There is an expiry date for blaming your parents for your mistakes or giving them credit for your achievements. I guess somewhere in your mid-twenties you become your own person.”

And when you do that, she thinks you need to apply the role model test to one’s conduct. “If only we can reduce the gap between who we are in public and private life we can be that person who can inspire others.”

As an actor, however, she is willing to slip into diverse parts such as the hausfrau Renu of Paatal Lok. In Good Bad Girl, produced by none other than Vikas Bahl, who gave us empowering Queen, Gul’s character is a voice of reason, space for which is shrinking today. She agrees, “The ability to voice an alternative opinion…to not conform to the prevalent wave or tusanmi is certainly not easy. Indeed, what is reasonable or not is subjective. The danger is when one looks at one side of the coin.”

Thus, even though as an activist she lends her might to feminism, she doesn’t shy away from calling out faux feminism. She reasons, “While patriarchy is still rampant I don't understand women who claim ‘my spouse’s money is ours and my money is only mine’.”

Similarly, she finds it rather reductionist when people conveniently and lazily dub her as ‘beauty with brains.’ Gul, who is engaged in many activities, would rather be described in a more interesting fashion than in clichéd ways. Following so many passions she insists is empowering and not distracting. “It allows me to be a better actor. And the makers are heavily influenced by who I am in real life.”

The actor of shows like Paatal Lok and The Family Man may still be waiting for the series that would truly catapult her to top. Yet, she avers, “I would love to headline a show. But am I going to put everything on hold and go chasing them and stop living my life the way I do? The answer is no.”

Though she will also be seen in the second season of Paatal Lok, acting for her will always be a means to an end and the end is simply to live life to the fullest. And be a better version of herself.

