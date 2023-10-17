‘My home was my gurukul,’ Jackie Vanjari

Tell us about your background.

I come from a family where music is the second language. My father, Kamal Kant Vanjari, was a music composer for Punjabi films. The environment in my household revolved entirely around music. So, music was my obvious choice.

When and how did you start your musical journey?

My musical journey began at the age of 13 with the legendary music director RD Burman. My first movie was Ijaazat, followed by Parinda, 1942 Love Story, and more.

What kind of your family played in your career?

My family was extremely supportive of my journey. In fact, my home was my gurukul. My father was strict when it came to riyaz and discipline. Looking back, I am grateful to him as he not only taught me music but also discipline and the hard work required in this industry.

What was your first commercial work in music?

My first commercial work, as I mentioned, was Ijaazat with RD Burman. I have had the privilege to work with legends like Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, Amar Haldipur, Raju Singh, B Jatin Lalit, Anand Milind, Nadeem Shravan, Anu Malik, Vishal Bhardwaj, Pritam, Vishal-Shekhar, Rahul Sharma, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Meet Bros, and others. I have also worked with legends like Kenny G and Deep Forest, and I’ve been part of Turkish films.

What were the initial challenges in this field?

The greatest challenge, or rather, the blessing of working among such legends at a young age was the need to deliver consistently. It was vital to give my best every single day, stay focused, and perform. While technology has certainly made certain things easier and more efficient, it’s not a shortcut to creating music.

Share your body of work (films, songs in which you have worked as a producer/arranger)

I am currently working on film songs and private albums for T-series. There are a couple of music producers whose work I appreciate, but I’m particularly inspired by AR Rahman. He is a master, incredibly talented, and his music is a blend of classical and modern that resonates with all age groups.

How do you see the future of music arrangement in future? Do you feel artificial intelligence will be dominating?

The future of music arrangement involves the use of newer technology to create music. AI is revolutionising the music industry. While AI-generated music can’t replace human creativity, it can be a valuable tool.

#Environment