 'My vision is much clearer now' : The Tribune India

'My vision is much clearer now'

Zeenat Aman talks about her health condition called ptosis

'My vision is much clearer now'


IANS

Veteran actress Zeenat Aman has opened up about her condition called ptosis, result of an injury she suffered many decades ago that damaged the muscles around her right eye, and revealed that she underwent treatment and her vision is much clearer now.

Zeenat suffered the eye injury after her ex-husband reportedly brutally thrashed her in a hotel room in front of many people.

The yesteryear diva took to Instagram, where she shared two pictures from the hospital.

She wrote, “On 18th May 2023, I shot for the cover of Vogue India. On 19th May, 2023, I woke up early in the morning, packed a small suitcase, and kissed Lily on her muzzle. Then Zahaan and Cara drove me to Hinduja hospital in Khar. There has been an elephant in the room with me for the past 40 years. It is time to show this elephant the door. I have a condition known as ptosis — the result of an injury I suffered many decades ago that damaged the muscles around my right eye. Over the years, it caused my eyelid to droop further and further,” revealed Zeenat.

Zeenat said that the drooping eyelid obstructed her vision. “And a few years ago it became so acute that it began to obstruct my vision… I know for a fact that this ptosis narrowed my opportunities and made me the subject of unwanted attention. But despite the gossip, the comments, and the questions, I never felt diminished by it. The treatments available to me at that time, and for decades after, were unsuccessful.”

Zeenat said initially she was apprehensive to get the procedure done, but then finally committed to it. “Then this year in April, a leading ophthalmologist informed me that things had advanced, and a surgery to lift the eyelid and restore my field of vision was possible. I dithered for a long time, then underwent a battery of tests and finally committed to the procedure… I’m happy to share that my vision is so much clearer now.”

#Zeenat Aman

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

Take immediate steps to stop stubble-burning, Supreme Court tells Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, UP and Delhi

2
India

Additional checks in place for Air India passengers at Delhi airport till November 30

3
Punjab

Punjab sports minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer ties knot with UP radiologist Gurveen Kaur

4
Diaspora

Canadian Sikh poet Rupi Kaur rejects Biden admin’s Diwali invite over Gaza

5
Punjab

Paddy not native crop of Punjab, its cultivation must be phased out: Supreme Court

6
World Cup 2023 ICC WORLD CUP 2023

‘Mad Max Miracle’: ‘One-legged Glenn’ puts up ‘Big Show’ to take Australia to semifinals

7
Amritsar

SAD again announces Harjinder Dhami as its candidate for SGPC president

8
Entertainment

Rashmika Mandanna deepfake video: Mrunal Thakur, Naga Chaitanya demand action

9
India

Rs 7 lakh dispute likely to be motive for Swiss woman's murder: Sources

10
Entertainment

Zara Patel from original video of Rashmika Mandanna deepfake reacts, "I'm disturbed..."

Don't Miss

View All
SC: Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out
Punjab

Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out: Supreme Court

Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins ~2.5 crore lottery
Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur: Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins Rs 2.5 crore lottery

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour
Delhi

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour

Patiala: Principal thwarts bid to usurp college land
Punjab

Patiala: Woman principal thwarts bid to usurp land of Government College for Girls

Now, devotees can take along ‘langar ration’ to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib
Punjab

Now, devotees can take along 'langar ration' to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

City air quality deteriorates
Chandigarh

Chandigarh air quality deteriorates

When tanks drove on snow at Zoji La to secure Ladakh from Pak militia
J & K

When tanks drove on snow at Zoji La to secure Ladakh from Pakistani militia

100-yr journey of Darbar Sahib in images
Amritsar

100-yr journey of Darbar Sahib, Amritsar, in images

Top News

SIA raids multiple locations in J-K in terror-related case

SIA raids multiple locations in J-K in terror-related case

The searches are being carried out in Srinagar, Anantnag and...

Earthquake of magnitude 3.2 hits Ropar in Punjab

Earthquake of magnitude 3.2 hits Ropar in Punjab

There is no report of casualty or damage to property

Put an end to stubble burning, it’s your job: SC slams Punjab, Haryana & other states

Put an end to stubble burning, it's your job: Supreme Court slams Punjab, Haryana & other states

Says can’t let people die due to pollution | Terms Delhi’s o...

Big mismatch: Paddy harvested by 56K farmers, fires just 993

Big mismatch: Paddy harvested by 56K farmers in Ludhiana, fires just 993

Going by official data, only a minuscule number of farmers i...

SC: Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out

Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out: Supreme Court


Cities

View All

Robbers target medicine shop at Katra Sher Singh in Amritsar, loot Rs 10 lakh

Robbers target medicine shop at Katra Sher Singh in Amritsar, loot Rs 10 lakh

Tourist footfall expected to surge on Diwali in holy city Amritsar

Alliance Air to start Shimla-Amritsar flights from November 16

BRTS issue unlikely to get resolved before election of new MC House in Amritsar

Police recover over 3.5 kg of heroin in separate incidents

Lakha Sidhana, supporters taken into custody

Lakha Sidhana, supporters taken into custody while protesting against local school for ‘ignoring’ Punjabi

Bathinda: 2 of nine farmers who ‘forced’ official to burn stubble nabbed

No let-up in farm fire incidents in Bathinda

Official 'forced' to burn paddy stubble in Bathinda, nine booked on CM Bhagwant Mann's orders

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den

Automobile Dealers move Punjab and Haryana High Court, challenge Electric Vehicle Policy

Amid ‘opposition’, MP Kirron Kher unveils 1st decentralised waste processing plant

PGIMER tweaks recruitment rules for assistant professors

1,597 ticketless travel cases, Chandigarh Transport Undertaking nets Rs 3.5 lakh fine

Odd-even scheme an attempt to ‘mislead’ people, courts: Delhi L-G

Odd-even scheme an attempt to ‘mislead’ people, courts: Delhi L-G

Delhi’s air quality improves slightly, but still ‘very poor’

Teachers asked to ‘pitch in’ with funds for school games

Teachers asked to ‘pitch in’ with funds for school games

No let-up in farm fires, tally reaches 786 in Jalandhar district

Amargarh AAP MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra in judicial custody

Garbage burning adds to air pollution

Jalandhar: Man nabbed with country-made pistol, 4 live cartridges, probe on

Husband turns out to be killer, case cracked within 12 hours

Husband turns out to be killer, case cracked within 12 hours

Ludhiana faces uphill task in achieving complete garbage segregation

86 cases of farm fires reported, AQI 239 in Ludhiana

Big mismatch: Paddy harvested by 56K farmers in Ludhiana, fires just 993

Speed up ongoing projects: MP to officials

PSPCL honours Para Asian Games medallist

PSPCL honours Para Asian Games medallist in Patiala

Patiala lad bags silver in National Games

Education govt’s top priority: DC

Khalsa College win zonal youth festival

3-day primary school sports meet kicks off