Mystery of missing family

Prime Video recently announced the global premiere of their upcoming original Tamil horror series, The Village. Inspired by Asvin Srivatsangam, Vivek Rangachari, and Shamik Dasgupta’s graphic horror novel of the same name, this horror thriller narrates the story of a man, who is on a quest to unravel the mystery behind his family’s disappearance.

Arya, one of the most versatile actors of the industry, is now making his long-format streaming debut with this horror series. He plays Gautam, a man on a rescue mission to find his family, along with some locals in the village of Kattiyal.

Speaking about his exciting project, Jamshad Cethirakath, aka Arya, shared, “My OTT debut with The Village has definitely been a different kind of experience. The show’s concept, which is the horror-thriller element with a lot of gore, and a very rooted story was also never experienced in the Indian OTT market. I found that particularly enticing, which led me to pursue it further.”

Along with Arya, The Village features Divya Pillai, Aazhiya, Aadukalam Naren, George Mayan, PN Sunny, Muthukumar K, Kalairaani SS, John Kokken, Pooja, V Jayaprakash, Arjun Chidambaram, and Thalaivasal Vijay in pivotal roles.

The Village will stream exclusively on Prime Video in Tamil, dubbed in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi from November 24.