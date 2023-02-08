Mystic & marvellous

Tribune News Service

American band White Sun lifted their second trophy at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. The band, which consists of Gurujas Khalsa (singer, songwriter), Harijiwan Khalsa (founder, percussionist) and Adam Berry (producer, instrumentalist) won the Best New Age, Ambient or Chant Album for Mystic Mirror. They had won their first Grammy, for Best New Age Album in 2017, for their album White Sun II.

“Oh wow my heart is beating so fast, thank you so much to the Academy... I’m going to cry. Thank you to everyone who helped create this album, thank you to our producers... Standing with you guys is such a privilege and honour...With this comes more responsibility to bring love and kindness to planet earth. There is that famous song Love Is All You Need and I think through love and music we can sing the world into a better place,” said Gurujas in her acceptance speech at the Grammys.

She along with Harijiwan Khalsa was dressed in their signature all-white ensemble, while Adam Berry was in a black suit. Gurujas also thanked John Billings and Patrick Moore from Billings Artworks, who have been creating gramophone statues for Grammy over 40 years.

The album Mystic Mirror has nine tracks, including Pavan Guru, Narayan and Ma. Three shabads from Gurbani are part of the tracks. The band creates music that uplifts the listeners’ mood. They are working on a Spanish album and looking at many more live shows in 2023. Gurujas and Harijiwan also teach kundalini yoga.

“We are thrilled!!! We just won a Grammy for our album Mystic Mirror in the New Age, Ambient or Chant Category. We want to thank the @recordingacademy not only for the beautiful awards ceremony, but also for all the amazing work they do on behalf of music creators. Thanks to everyone who has ever supported our music, our families, our friends, and everyone who participated in our album, our producer Kenya Autie, our mixing engineer, Oscar Autie. Congratulations to all the artists who were nominated in our category...,” read their social media post.