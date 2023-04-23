Nakuul Mehta and Jankee revisit their special jagah on the show Couple of Things

Celebrity couple Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh recently revisited a special location on Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol’s show Couple of Things. The episode featured them in a guest appearance from them.

In the episode, Nakuul and Jankee revisited the dance auditorium where they first met. Impressed by Jankee at first sight, it took Nakuul two months to get her number. They also talked about how after initial reluctance, they eventually fell in love. They shared candid conversations, laughter, and heartwarming moments with the hosts Amrita and RJ Anmol, who also talked about their own love story.

The new series Couple of Things highlights the love stories of famous couples.