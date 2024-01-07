Nakuul Mehta’s holiday album is full of ‘gajjar ka halwa, butter toast, winter sun, & warm hugs’

IANS

Nakuul Mehta has shared a glimpse of his days of ‘tranquility’ with his family, full of joy, jam, gajjar ka halwa, coffee, winter sun, and warm hugs.

Nakuul is known for his work in Ishqbaaaz, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 and Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara. Taking to Instagram, the actor shared his holiday album. The post was captioned, “Last few days reeked of tranquility and joy with equal sides of jam, gajjar ka halwa, offspring’s obsession with monkeys, butter-wala toast, company of close friends, coffee, winter sun, generous hosts, decent cognac, a good book, warm hugs and hope. Also, at what point in the calendar does one stop wishing each other, Happy New Years, eh? Never mind. May love and joy be your amigos.”