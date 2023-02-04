Rupali Ganguly is happy to be called Anupamaa

Rupali Ganguly is elated by the success of her show, Anupamaa, which continues to top the TRP charts for two years. The actress took time to express her heartfelt gratitude towards the fans of the show and also towards the team.
Rupali said, “I am eternally thankful to Rajan Shahi. He is a magician and, of course, to Star Plus for making us what we are. Wherever we go I feel happy that people call me Anupamaa instead of Rupali, I feel proud. I am so excited to come back to work the next day and hope this enthusiasm continues. We will keep going. I lost my dad in 2016, but when I walk on the sets I feel his presence. So, this is home to me. I spend at least 12 hours on the sets and love being here everyday.”
